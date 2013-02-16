Pack Routes Portland State on Strength of Another Parsons Grand Slam

For the second time in as many days, Nevada junior Sara Parsons hit a grand slam as part of a big Nevada inning. This one helped propel the University of Nevada softball team to a 9-1 victory over Portland State in five innings on Saturday, after falling 8-1 to Long Beach State earlier in the day.

The day's action moved Nevada to 4-5 on the season. Long Beach State ended the day at 4-3, while Portland State fell to 4-6.

Parsons continued to produce with the bases loaded, hitting the second grand slam of her career and the weekend as part of a seven-run fourth that broke the game open. She became the first Wolf Pack player to hit two in the same season and the sixth to hit two in her career.

The Pack took a 2-1 lead, its first in either game on Saturday, with four hits in the third, including RBI singles from Megan Sweet and Erin Jones. The first Nevada player into double figures, jones has 10 RBI on the season.

Karley Hopkins had two doubles in the victory over the Vikings and improved her average to .563. She has scored 13 runs this season, driven in six and doubled five times.

Every Nevada starter had at least one hit against Portland State, with three recording multi-hit games. Five Nevada players had at least one RBI. In total, the Pack scored its nine runs on 12 hits and did not commit an error.

Karlyn Jones pitched five innings and gave up three hits and one run to get her second win of the season.

Against Long Beach State, Ashley Butera started at catcher and hit her first home run of the season, a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth. Sweet walked three times and has an on-base percentage of .629. She has drawn 12 walks in nine games.