Parsons Hits Grand Slam, Pack Drops Two

Nevada Release
The University of Nevada softball team, playing in its first day of action at the Easton Desert Classic on Friday, dropped two games at the Eller Media Softball Stadium on the campus of UNLV.

The Pack fell 9-6 to Idaho State and 5-0 to No. 8 California to fall to 3-4 on the season. Idaho State improved to 3-3, while Cal improved to 4-2.

Sara Parsons hit her first career grand slam in the first inning against Idaho State, but the early 4-0 lead was not enough, as the Bengals scored their nine runs on 13 hits. Parsons was 2-4 in game one, joining Karley Hopkins and Megan Sweet, who also had multi-hit games. Hopkins and Sweet were each 2-3 with a walk.

The two-hit game for Hopkins extended her streak of multi-hit games to begin the season to six, a streak that would be snapped against the Bears. Although she was hitless against Cal, the junior from Sparks, Nev. is hitting .640 with 11 runs scored and four doubles through seven games.

Erin Jones was 1-2 in game one, hitting her team-leading sixth double and driving her team-leading ninth run.

Megan Dortch pitched seven innings in the loss to Cal, striking out six and giving up only four hits. The Bears got a stellar outing from their starting pitcher Jolene Henderson, who gave up only one hit, a single to Sweet, in seven innings.

The Sweet single came with nobody out in the seventh. Hopkins, Parsons and Jasmine Jenkins each drew one walk off Henderson.

Nevada will play twice on Saturday, taking on Long Beach State at 3:45 p.m. and Portland State at 6 p.m.

