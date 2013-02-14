Orange Chicken - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Orange Chicken

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

4-6 servings

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into bite size pieces)
3 Tbsp coconut oil works well here)
4 oranges squeezed
zest from 1 orange
1 tbsp fresh ginger
3 tbsp gluten free low sodium soy sauce
1 tbsp chili garlic sauce
3 green onions, chopped
2 tbsp Cilantro
1/2 Lime juiced

In a small sauce pot, add the orange juice, zest, ginger, low sodium soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Set over medium heat and let simmer to reduce and thicken.

In a saute pan, heat the coconut oil or oil of your choice, over medium high heat. Add the chopped chicken thighs and cook until a nice brown crust has developed on the chicken pieces, about 6 minutes. Add the sauce to the chicken and stir to coat with the orange sauce. Serve topped with sliced green onions.

Serve over white rice, brown rice or fresh bean sprouts

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietitian or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

