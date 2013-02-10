Back-to-Back Homers Move Nevada Past Utah - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Back-to-Back Homers Move Nevada Past Utah

Back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, by Megan Fincher and Chelsea Venable, propelled the University of Nevada softball team to a 6-4 win over Utah and a split of its final two games at the Red Desert Classic.

The Wolf Pack is now 3-2, falling to Utah Valley University 11-1 earlier in the day. UVU is 4-1, while Utah fell to 2-3.

The back-to-back homers flew over the left-field fence and came on 2-0 and 0-0 counts, respectively. Fincher's game winner was the third of the weekend for the senior from Galena High School in Reno. Venable's home run was her first in 2013.

Karley Hopkins was 2-4 against the Utes. She is 14-20 through five games (.700) with nine runs scored, three doubles and four RBI. Erin Jones drove in two runs in the first with a double to left-center field. She now has five doubles and eight RBI through five games and is hitting .529.

Bailey Brewer won her first game of 2013, going seven innings and striking out six Utah hitters.

In game one, the Pack's bats were suppressed by Utah Valley starter Tiffany Mills. She went five innings and gave up seven hits, but only one run. Nevada left 10 runners on base in the contest, missing opportunities to stay in the game in the middle innings.

Hopkins was 2-3 in game one, with freshman Jasmine Jenkins also getting two hits in three at bats. Jenkins is hitting .412 after one weekend of play. Amanda Weis saw the first action of her collegiate career, going down on strikes in a pinch-hit at bat.

Utah Valley's 11 runs came on 14 hits.

Nevada will compete next at the Easton Desert Classic in Las Vegas, meeting Idaho State at 9 a.m. on Friday.

