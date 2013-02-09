Nevada Men's Basketball Beats Air Force, 74-69

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Deonte Burton scored 22 points, Kevin Panzer had 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Nevada's late second-half surge earned the Wolf Pack a 74-69 victory over Air Force on Saturday night.

Nevada (12-11, 3-6 Mountain West) trailed 61-51 with 5:32 remaining in the game after the Falcons had completed a 24-10 run capped off by Kyle Green's 3-pointer to give Air Force the 10 point lead. The Wolf Pack answered with a 17-6 run over the next 5 minutes and Marqueze Coleman's lay-up with 31 seconds left gave Nevada a 68-67 lead and the Wolf Pack held on for the win.

Malik Story added 16 points for Nevada but was 4 of 15 from the field including a 2 for 11 effort from beyond the arc.

Mike Fitzgerald had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Air Force (14-8, 5-4). Taylor Broekhuis had 13 points and Michael Lyons chipped in with 10.