Nevada Women's Basketball Falls at Air Force, 63-56

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out a two-game road trip with a 63-56 loss to Air Force Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-16, 1-8 MW) on the season while Air Force improves to (3-19, 2-7 MW).

Air Force raced out to a 10-2 lead to start the game. Both teams struggled on the offensive end, as Nevada and Air Force had a four minute stretch without a basket scored. Junior Arielle Wideman gave Nevada its first lead of the game at 17-16 with a made three-pointer at the 5:50 mark. The Wolf Pack used a 15-2 run to build its lead to 21-16 with three minutes left in the half. Nevada took a 25-20 lead into halftime, led by 11 points from Wideman.

The Falcons came out of the break with five unanswered points to tie the game at 25-25. Air Force regained a 31-29 lead on a put back layup by Alicia Leipprandt with 15:55 on the clock. Sophomore Aja Johnson was aggressive in the second half, scoring six consecutive points for Nevada to get the team within three points of Air Force at 41-38. The Falcons responded by extended its lead to 49-42 with six minutes to go. A three-pointer by Danika Sharp at the 2:56 mark cut the deficit to 55-52. Sharp connected on one of two from the free throw line on the next possession to make the score 55-53. That would be the closest the Wolf Pack would get as the Falcons went on to win the game 63-56.

Danika Sharp led Nevada with 16 points. Emily Burns recorded her fifth career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Arielle Wideman added 11 points and four steals.

Nevada will return to Lawlor Events Center Wednesday night for a game against Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, Moms on the Run and the fight against breast cancer. Fans who attend the game in a pink t-shirt are in for free.