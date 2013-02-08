FBI Release Sketch of Reno Walmart Shooter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FBI Release Sketch of Reno Walmart Shooter

© FBI © FBI
© FBI. Agents say this vehicle is similar to the suspect's © FBI. Agents say this vehicle is similar to the suspect's

The FBI is asking for your help to find the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Reno Walmart late last month.

Agents tell Channel 2 News that the suspect shot and killed 25-year old Sonny Lewis after an altercation outside the Walmart on East 2nd Street back on January 27th. They say they are unsure if the suspect is still in the Reno area.

The FBI released a sketch of the suspect Thursday (see right). He's described as a husky white man in his late 20s to early 30s. He has light-colored short hair and is balding. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt without a collar.

Agents say he was last seen driving a white Chevy Venture minivan that was manufactured between 1997 and 2005. (see right for a similar vehicle)

If you know anything about the suspect, call the FBI Reno Offices at (775) 328-4000.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

