FBI Release Sketch of Reno Walmart Shooter

The FBI is asking for your help to find the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Reno Walmart late last month.

Agents tell Channel 2 News that the suspect shot and killed 25-year old Sonny Lewis after an altercation outside the Walmart on East 2nd Street back on January 27th. They say they are unsure if the suspect is still in the Reno area.

The FBI released a sketch of the suspect Thursday (see right). He's described as a husky white man in his late 20s to early 30s. He has light-colored short hair and is balding. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt without a collar.

Agents say he was last seen driving a white Chevy Venture minivan that was manufactured between 1997 and 2005. (see right for a similar vehicle)

If you know anything about the suspect, call the FBI Reno Offices at (775) 328-4000.