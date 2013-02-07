Colorado State Holds Off Nevada Men's Basketball, 73-69

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Greg Smith scored 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and Colorado State held off the Wolf Pack to win its fourth straight contest in a 73-69 win over Nevada on Wednesday night.

After Jordan Burris hit a pair of free throws to cut Colorado State's lead to two with 14 seconds to go, 71-69, Wes Eikmeier answered with a pair of his own to make it a two possession game. Malik Story's last-ditch 3-pointer for Nevada missed its mark and the Rams (19-4, 6-2 Mountain West) held on for the win.

Story finished his night with 31 points including a 7-for-11 effort from 3-point range. Deonte Burton chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds for Nevada (11-11, 2-6).

Colton Iverson had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Colorado State, Dorian Green had 11 points and dished out five assists and Eikmeier had 11 points including a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.