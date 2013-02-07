Late Nevada Women Basketball Rally Falls Short Against Colorado State

FT. COLLINS, Colo. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team saw its late rally fall short, dropping a 59-50 contest to Colorado State Wednesday evening at Moby Arena.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-15, 1-7 MW) on the season while Colorado State improves to (7-14, 3-5 MW).

Nevada and Colorado State opened the game back and forth, as Nevada led 14-13 with 11:23 on the clock. Junior Danika Sharp and sophomore Mimi Mungedi had strong starts for the Wolf Pack, scoring five points each in the game's first 10 minutes. A basket by Nevada junior Amber Smith gave the team an 18-15 lead at the 9:17 mark. Mandy Makeever supplied the Rams its first lead of 23-20 on a made three pointer with five minutes left in the half. Colorado State led Nevada 33-24 at halftime. Senior Chanelle Brennan scored six first half points.

The two teams sputtered offensively to start the second half, with the first basket coming on a Colorado State layup by Sam Martin at the 16:56 mark. Sharp cut the Rams double-digit lead to 38-30 on a three-point play with 15:12 to go. Colorado State climbed to a 16 point lead at 52-36 on a pair of made free throws by Hayley Thompson with seven minutes to play. Nevada stormed back, going on a late 11-0 run to get within five points of Colorado State with 1:18 left in regulation. The Wolf Pack defense was stingy in the closing minutes, as the team held the Rams scoreless for a stretch of four minutes. Sharp hit a shot from downtown to bring the score to 56-50 with 27 seconds on the clock. Colorado State knocked down its free throws to win the game 59-50.

Danika Sharp led Nevada as the team's lone scorer in double-digits with 15 points. Mimi Mungedi finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Chanelle Brennan added eight points and seven rebounds. The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Rams 43-37. The game featured a total of nine lead changes.

Nevada will conclude its two-game road trip Saturday afternoon at Air Force. Tip-off is 1 p.m.

2/6/13