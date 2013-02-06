Money Watch Q & A: First Time Home Buyers Workshop - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: First Time Home Buyers Workshop

Is now the right time to buy a home? How much money do I need to save? Which loans are best? How do I prepare for the biggest investment of my life?

These are very common questions many first time home buyers ask. If you are new to the real estate market or perhaps you have not owned a home in the past three years, you can learn some valuable information at a free First Time Home Buyers workshop happening this Saturday, February 9th. Short sale expert, Shirley Larkins of Chase International is co-hosting the midday event along with colleague Megan Lowe and Patti Boorman of New American Mortgage. They will be armed with everything you need to know about buying a home. To sign up, contact Shirley at the phone number below:

Home Buyers Workshop:
February 9th
11 a.m. - noon
My Wedding Library, Summit Mall in south Reno
13945 South Virginia Street
 
RSVP:
Shirley Larkins
(775) 379-9617
Email: slarkins@chaseinternational.com

Written by Kristen Remington

