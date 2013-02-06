Chocolate Strawberry Tira Misu

Recipe Steve Schroeder

9-12 servings

Serve in a 9x9 baking dish

What you need:

4 tubs 225g mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup vanilla coconut milk (or half and half)

8 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (need 6 tbsp for the mixture and 2 tbsp for the topping)

6 tbsp white sugar

2 tbsp vanilla

1 cup strong coffee (let it set, need it cold, we need ¼ cup and ¾ cup amounts)

24 soft lady fingers (or ½ inch slices pound cake or ½ inch slices angel food cake)

1 lbs strawberries small diced

2 tbsp honey

Fresh mint to garnish

In a medium bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, ¼ cup coffee, coconut milk (or half and half), unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla and sugar until smooth.

On a cutting board, slice the tops off the strawberries and dice them into very small pieces. Warm honey and mix into strawberries.

In a small bowl, add the remaining ¾ cup coffee. Spread a thin layer of the mascarpone on the bottom of the baking dish. Arrange ladyfingers (or pound cake or angel food cake) in a layer on the bottom of the baking dish. Using a kitchen brush, drizzle the ladyfingers with the coffee. Do not over soak the ladyfingers. They will get mushy fast.

Begin the layers: thin mascarpone, lady fingers, strawberry, spread half of mascarpone mixture, dash of cocoa powder topping, repeat, lady fingers, strawberry, spread remaining half of mascarpone mixture, lightly dust the top with cocoa powder.

Cover and refrigerate 4 to 6 hours, until set. Serve for 9 or smaller servings 12. Enjoy!

