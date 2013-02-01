Greg LeMond Recovering After Car Crash in Minnesota

Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond crashed his car in a Minneapolis suburb this week.

A Plymouth police report says LeMond left the road Wednesday morning, hit a fence and shrubs, and then hit an embankment before ending up in the back yard of a home.

The report says the 51-year-old LeMond went to a hospital with back pain.

According to the report, LeMond may have lost consciousness before the accident.

LeMond became America's first Tour de France winner in 1986. He also won the Tour in 1989 and 1990.

A message left for LeMond through a friend was not immediately returned Friday. (AP)