Kaepernick Prop Bets Pouring in at Area Casinos - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Kaepernick Prop Bets Pouring in at Area Casinos

Posted: Updated:

Half of U.S. adults will throw down money on the Super Bowl, whether it's just a $1 bet or thousands and it all adds up for sportsbooks.

The Vice President of Operations at the Club Cal Neva, Ken Barlor said he expects to set a Super Bowl record for the amount of money wagered on the big game.

"I think the record is $95 million as far as the handle is concerned. All anticipation right now is we're actually going to break the $95 million mark as far as the amount of money that's going to be wagered on the Super Bowl."

That's not the only record being broken. Barlor said no player has had more money bet on them than Colin Kaepernick. This week, he passed Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for most prop bets placed. The Cal Neva has 23 Kaepernick prop bets. There's performance props, meaning you can bet how many yards Kap will throw, yards he will rush for or number of touchdowns he will score.

There's also some creative, match up prop bets, like how many points Nevada Guard Deonte Burton will score against New Mexico Saturday versus how many pass completions Kap has in the Super Bowl.

At some places, you can even bet on bets. You can pick the over-under of how much money people will bet on the Super Bowl this year.

"There was over $100,000 handled last week just on Colin Kaepernick props. We definitely anticipate that number to be over 300,000 this week," said Barlor. "It is exciting with a home town boy, Colin Kaepernick, you know, Wolf Pack quarterback in the Super Bowl for the (san Francisco) 49ers."

The 49ers are favored by four points right now. The sports book expects that number to jump to five by game time.

Of course you can watch Colin Kaepernick on the biggest stage during Super Bowl XLVII right here on Channel 2. Complete coverage starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday and kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

Written by Chris Ciarlo

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.