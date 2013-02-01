Kaepernick Prop Bets Pouring in at Area Casinos

Half of U.S. adults will throw down money on the Super Bowl, whether it's just a $1 bet or thousands and it all adds up for sportsbooks.

The Vice President of Operations at the Club Cal Neva, Ken Barlor said he expects to set a Super Bowl record for the amount of money wagered on the big game.

"I think the record is $95 million as far as the handle is concerned. All anticipation right now is we're actually going to break the $95 million mark as far as the amount of money that's going to be wagered on the Super Bowl."

That's not the only record being broken. Barlor said no player has had more money bet on them than Colin Kaepernick. This week, he passed Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for most prop bets placed. The Cal Neva has 23 Kaepernick prop bets. There's performance props, meaning you can bet how many yards Kap will throw, yards he will rush for or number of touchdowns he will score.

There's also some creative, match up prop bets, like how many points Nevada Guard Deonte Burton will score against New Mexico Saturday versus how many pass completions Kap has in the Super Bowl.

At some places, you can even bet on bets. You can pick the over-under of how much money people will bet on the Super Bowl this year.

"There was over $100,000 handled last week just on Colin Kaepernick props. We definitely anticipate that number to be over 300,000 this week," said Barlor. "It is exciting with a home town boy, Colin Kaepernick, you know, Wolf Pack quarterback in the Super Bowl for the (san Francisco) 49ers."

The 49ers are favored by four points right now. The sports book expects that number to jump to five by game time.

Written by Chris Ciarlo