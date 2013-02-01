Lasagna Bites - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lasagna Bites

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
©2013 Steve Schroeder
 

Use small muffin tin (qty 24)

Yields 24 cups

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 large onion

1  pound lean ground  turkey cooked and drained

½ cup mushrooms, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1-6 oz. can tomato paste

1-15 oz. can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon dried sage

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 small zucchini, sliced (or eggplant)

1/3 cup ricotta cheese

¼  cup grated Parmesan cheese

21 lasagne pasta sheets

2 eggs, scrambled

1 cup bread crumbs

Low carb version: use thin strips of zucchini to wrap the bites. Use a wide vegetable peeler to peel a ribbon of zucchini. Dip zucchini ribbon in almond flour and egg for texture and strength. Bake in oven 400 for 15-20 minutes.

Vegetarian: add more mushroom to the sauce, no meat. Use zucchini ribbons or pasta sheets for sides of the cups. OR, place small crimini mushrooms in each cup instead of noodles/zucchini and add sauce/cheese layers in the mushroom. Bake in oven 400 for 15-20 minutes.

Directions:

Sauce: Medium heat pan add onions, add olive oil and garlic and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in ground turkey. Cook until turkey is browned. Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, mushrooms, sage and oregano. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.

For the pasta- Bring large pot of water to boil. Cook pasta sheets 2 minutes less than package directions and drain. Place pasta on cutting board until you are ready for assembly.

For assembly- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Cut each pasta sheet in half and in half. Line the edges of the muffin tins with 1 pasta sheet per cup, fill all 24. Pasta sheet will overlap a bit. Step #1 Add 1 spoon of sauce into the bottom of each cup. Step #2 add small spoon ricotta cheese. Step #3 add 1 small slice zucchini. Step #4 add small spoonful sauce. Step #5 top with parmesan cheese. Repeat #1 - #5, sauce, cheese, zucchini, sauce, cheese… layers in all cups. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot.

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

