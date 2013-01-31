University of Nevada Students Reminisce About Kaepernick - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

University of Nevada Students Reminisce About Kaepernick

Posted: Updated:

When Colin Kaepernick wasn't in class or at football practice he spent a lot of time in the Student Diversity Center with classmates friends and fraternity brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi. And they say he was nothing like the stereotypical star athlete.

"Some people would assume he was stuck-up and cocky but he was the opposite of that," said Andre City. "We were friends before we were fraternity brothers and he was great. He's humble, he's funny. He likes to just hang out, you know."

Gianna Giorgi, a student journalist at UNR did a two-minute story about his life on campus and off four years ago.

"I even went to his house and met his folks," she said. "I wanted people to see what he's really like besides playing football. He's a fraternity brother and a kid around the house. And he is really organized. Like really organized with shoes and shirts all hung up and nothing out of place," she said.

And she said the funniest thing about him to her is how much he likes SpongeBob Square Pants.

"He really is a big kid at heart," she said.

And he's generous. Right after the football play-offs he sent special shirts to his fraternity brothers here.

And they'll all be watching their friend and classmate this Sunday.

Written by Erin Breen

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.