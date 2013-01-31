University of Nevada Students Reminisce About Kaepernick

When Colin Kaepernick wasn't in class or at football practice he spent a lot of time in the Student Diversity Center with classmates friends and fraternity brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi. And they say he was nothing like the stereotypical star athlete.

"Some people would assume he was stuck-up and cocky but he was the opposite of that," said Andre City. "We were friends before we were fraternity brothers and he was great. He's humble, he's funny. He likes to just hang out, you know."

Gianna Giorgi, a student journalist at UNR did a two-minute story about his life on campus and off four years ago.

"I even went to his house and met his folks," she said. "I wanted people to see what he's really like besides playing football. He's a fraternity brother and a kid around the house. And he is really organized. Like really organized with shoes and shirts all hung up and nothing out of place," she said.

And she said the funniest thing about him to her is how much he likes SpongeBob Square Pants.

"He really is a big kid at heart," she said.

And he's generous. Right after the football play-offs he sent special shirts to his fraternity brothers here.

And they'll all be watching their friend and classmate this Sunday.

Written by Erin Breen