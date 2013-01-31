Wolf Pack Women Fall to U.N.L.V.

Nevada Release

Nevada junior Danika Sharp's game high 22 points and late heroics was not enough, as the University of Nevada women's basketball team fell to UNLV 66-61 Wednesday evening in a "Governor's Series, presented by NV Energy" game at Lawlor Events Center.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-13, 1-5 MW) on the season while UNLV improves to (7-13, 3-3 MW).

Sharp had the hot hand to start the game for Nevada, scoring four points out of the gate as the Wolf Pack led early. UNLV took a 6-4 lead with two made free throws by guard Rmanii Haynes. Julia Shelbourn hit two free throws to cut the Lady Rebels lead down to four with 9:20 on the clock. The Lady Rebels extended its lead to nine before the Wolf Pack got within four on consecutive made free throws by Sharp. Sophomore Emily Burns had a strong first half for Nevada, scoring nine points as the team trailed at the half 33-27.

UNLV stretched its lead to double-digits out of the break to 43-31. A made jump shot by Nevada junior Arielle Wideman cut into UNLV's lead at 46-40 with10:07 to play. Sharp knocked down a three pointer to pull within four points of the Lady Rebels at 52-48. Sharp continued her hot shooting, keeping the game close by connecting on back to back three point attempts to get Nevada within two points of UNLV at 58-56 with three minutes to go. Lady Rebels guard Kelli Thompson answered back with a made three pointer of her own to give UNLV a 61-56 lead. Sharp would not allow Nevada to go down without a fight, as she hit her fifth shot from downtown to make it a three point game at 64-61 with 19 seconds left in regulation. Haynes hit two free throws for UNLV to seal the 66-61 win.

The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Lady Rebels 40-39. Burns finished the game with nine points and six rebounds. Wideman added eight points and six assists.

Nevada will remain home to face New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off is 4:00 p.m.