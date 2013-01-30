Money Watch Q & A: My Lease 2 Own - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

If your credit needs some work, but you are still serious about owning your own home, there is a program you might consider. My Lease 2 Own can help those of you who might be having trouble with financing after a foreclosure or short sale.

Greg Hughes of Hughes Private Capital started the program. Basically, if you qualify, you have an opportunity to pick the house you would eventually like to own and then program investors will set up a lease agreement with you -- until you are ready to buy it.

To reach Greg after our newscast, his contact information is as follows:

My Home NV
Greg Hughes
5440 Louie Lane
Suite 106
Reno, NV 89511
Phone: 775-297-4977
Fax: 775-562-4759
info@hughescapital.com
 
Written by Kristen Remington

