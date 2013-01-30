Nevada Falls At U.N.L.V. 66-54 Tuesday

Nevada Release

1/29/2013

Nevada is 11-9, 2-4 in the Mountain West after falling 66-54 at UNLV (17-4, 4-2 MW) tonight.

Deonte Burton and Jerry Evans, Jr. along with UNLV's Khem Birch tied for game-high honors with 14 points each.

Burton reached double figures for the16th time this season and led the Pack in scoring for the 12th time this year. It was the eighth time he either posted or tied for game-high honors.

Evans led the Pack in scoring for the second time.

Deonte Burton moved into 13th place on Nevada's career scoring list with 1,283 points. Teammate Malik Story also moved up one spot to 15th with his 1,268 career points.

Nevada was outrebounded by a season-high 16, 44-28.

The Pack is now 2-6 on the road, 1-2 in MW road games.

UNLV has won the last seven meetings and leads the series 55-19.

Evans just missed posting his first career double-double finishing with nine rebounds which tied for game-high honors.

After making two 3-pointers Story has 216 in his career which ranks second at Nevada. Marcelus Kemp (2004-08) is first with 227.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 73-48 at Nevada.

Burton and Story have started all 87 games of their career.

Nevada plays at #20/22 New Mexico on Saturday at 5 p.m.