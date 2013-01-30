Nevada Falls At U.N.L.V. 66-54 Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Falls At U.N.L.V. 66-54 Tuesday

Nevada Release
1/29/2013
 
 
 

Nevada is 11-9, 2-4 in the Mountain West after falling 66-54 at UNLV (17-4, 4-2 MW) tonight.

Deonte Burton and Jerry Evans, Jr. along with UNLV's Khem Birch tied for game-high honors with 14 points each.

Burton reached double figures for the16th time this season and led the Pack in scoring for the 12th time this year.  It was the eighth time he either posted or tied for game-high honors.

Evans led the Pack in scoring for the second time. 

Deonte Burton moved into 13th place on Nevada's career scoring list with 1,283 points.  Teammate Malik Story also moved up one spot to 15th with his 1,268 career points.

Nevada was outrebounded by a season-high 16, 44-28.

The Pack is now 2-6 on the road, 1-2 in MW road games.

UNLV has won the last seven meetings and leads the series 55-19.

Evans just missed posting his first career double-double finishing with nine rebounds which tied for game-high honors.

After making two 3-pointers Story has 216 in his career which ranks second at Nevada.  Marcelus Kemp (2004-08) is first with 227.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 73-48 at Nevada. 

Burton and Story have started all 87 games of their career.

Nevada plays at #20/22 New Mexico on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.