Nevada Falls at Boise State, 67-58

The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out a two-game road trip with a 67-58 loss to Boise State Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-12, 1-4 MW) on the season while Boise State improves to (10-8, 3-2 MW).

"I felt like Danika and Chanelle had great guard performances today," head coach Jane Albright said. " I was proud of the way our team battled, as we kept things close for the majority of the game. Boise State's home crowd really provided them a lift in the closing minutes. There is a reason why they are undefeated at home in conference play. Despite the loss, I feel like we are moving in the right direction. I'm optimistic that our young post players will continue to get better and provide some additional help to our team. We will continue to work hard at practice this week and get ready to play our rival UNLV at home Wednesday."

Both teams began the game neck and neck as the score was tied at 11-11 with 14 minutes on the clock. Boise State's forward Lauren Lenhardt scored five consecutive points to give the Broncos a 20-15 lead halfway through the period. Nevada senior Chanelle Brennan tied the game for a fifth time at 24-24, with a made three-pointer at the 4:56 mark. Junior Danika Sharp knocked down a triple with 31 seconds left in the half to pull the team within one point of the Broncos at 32-31. Boise State guard Brandi Henton connected on a jump shot with six seconds on the clock to give the Broncos a 34-31 halftime lead. Brennan finished the half with 11 points and Sharp added 10 points.

The Broncos extended its lead to 38-31 out of the break by baskets from Lenhardt and Henton. A pair of free throws by Brennan ended a three minute Nevada scoring drought. Boise State built its lead up to nine before Nevada scored five unanswered points to get within four at 46-42 with 10:56 on the clock. Brennan cut the deficit to 55-51 at the free throw line. The Broncos heated up late from beyond the arc, knocking down several three pointers to stretch its lead to eight with 2:45 to go. Boise State closed out the game hitting shots from the charity stripe to win it 67-58.

Chanelle Brennan led Nevada with a game high 23 points. Danika Sharp just missed a double-double, finishing the game with 21 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Emily Burns added six points and nine rebounds.

Nevada returns home to Lawlor Events Center to host UNLV in a "Governor's Series, presented by NV Energy" contest Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.