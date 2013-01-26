Nevada Beats Boise State, 75-59

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Deonte Burton scored 17 points, leading four Nevada players in double figures, and the Wolf Pack defeated Boise State 75-59 Saturday.

Malik Story added 16 points and six assists, Jerry Evans Jr. scored 12 points and Devonte Elliott had 11 points and eight rebounds for Nevada (11-8, 2-3 Mountain West).

Nevada jumped to a 10-2 lead, but Boise State came back to lead at halftime 28-27. But Story scored eight points in a 10-0 run that gave Nevada a 50-41 lead, and the Wolf Pack pulled away in the final 5 minutes.

Anthony Drmic had 16 of his 23 points in the second half for the Broncos (14-5, 2-3). Derrick Marks and Mikey Thompson scored 11 points each for Boise State.