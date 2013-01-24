Ten Fun Facts About Kap

Here in northern Nevada most people know that Colin Kaepernick is from California. But do you know which town? That's first in our list of fun facts about Kaepernick.

#1. Kaepernick grew up in Turlock, California. And his new-found fame has put that city on the map.

#2. Colin Kaepernick has a pet tortoise named Sammy. And it's a big one. It weighs in at more than 100 pounds!

#3. He has known where he was headed since grade school. In fact, he wrote a motivational letter to himself in fourth grade saying he wanted someday to play with the Packers or the 49ers.

#4. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs right out of high school to play baseball, but turned it down. Notre Dame also recruited him for baseball but changed their minds and released him. He did play one football game in South Bend though, with the Pack of course.

#5. Nevada was the only school to offer him a full-ride scholarship in football. The ONLY one.

#6. Kaepernick set a college career record; passing 10,000 yards and rushing 4,000 yards at Nevada.

#7. At 25 he is one of the youngest quarterbacks ever to start a Super Bowl. The youngest was actually Ben Roethlisberger who was 23 in his first Super Bowl start.

#8. Kap's tattoos are famous now and so is his tattoo artist, Nes Andrion, here in Reno. How many tattoos does he sport? According to Andrion, Kap had one when they met years ago and since then Andrion has done about 15. Keep in mind, some of them are very big and intricate.

#9. Kaepernicking is 'a thing' now. So much so that Kap has already filed a trademark for it.

#10. And 49er stock is up! Not as a trade on the stock exchange, but the new 49er stadium being built in Santa Clara is selling out of seats. People are buying up reserved seating at $2,000 a seat as a future investment.

Written by Erin Breen