South of the Border Chicken Cakes

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Yield: Makes 2 servings
Makes 4 cakes

Total Time: 30 min

What you need:

2 slices firm wheat sandwich bread finely chopped
1/2 pound cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded (Or cooked Shrimp, cooked crab, cooked scallops, pulled pork, fresh eggplant, fresh olives, fresh portobello mushroom)
2 tablespoon olive oil mayonnaise
(Or ricotta cheese, light sour cream, light cream cheese)
2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp fresh cilantro diced
¼ teaspoon paprika
2 tbsp red bell pepper small diced
2 tbsp diced jalapeno small diced, you can use canned mild diced chilis
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 lime squeezed
Cornmeal

Preparation

In a large bowl add bread, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, egg and paprika, red pepper, jalapeño and cilantro and chicken.

Mix together gently but thoroughly, then form into 4 patties (about 3 inches in diameter)

Lightly spread cornmeal on baking pan to keep cakes from sticking. Place cakes on baking pan. Lightly sprinkle corn meal on top. Place in oven 375 degrees for 15-18 min. Cake will be firm when done.

Garnish with micro greens or cilantro when plating.

Enjoy

Sriracha sauce
1 tbsp Lime juice
1/4 cup Olive oil mayonnaise
1tbsp Sriracha sauce
Mix together

Wasabi sauce
1 tbsp Sour cream
1 tbsp Wasabi horseradish
1 tbsp Lemon juice

Cocktail sauce
1 tbsp Ketchup
1 tbsp Horseradish
1 tbsp Lemon juice
1tbsp worschester sauce

Delicious by DaVita

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

