Area Sportsbooks Cash in on Kaepernick Craze

Sportsbooks in the Biggest Little City are seeing a huge spike in Super Bowl bets.

Terry Cox, manager of the Peppermill Sportsbook said Sunday alone was a huge day. He said business was up 20% compared to last year's NFL championship games.

He expects the Super Bowl will be the same for a variety of reasons.

"It's got so many connections to Reno with Kaepernick and the 49ers have a lot of fans in this area. We are also going to get a lot of people from California because you still can't bet over there."

Cox said the buzz around Reno about Colin Kaepernick can definitely be felt in the sportsbook.

Many people are choosing to throw money down because Reno's superstar quarterback is playing in the big game.

Cox says he remembers when the 49ers were in a few of the Super Bowl of the nineties and he tells us the sportsbooks were jammed then, too.

"I don't see why it won't be a record. I think this should be a record, certainly in Northern Nevada but it's going to be a spill over into Las Vegas as well."

Cox said the busiest day for sports betting is the day before the Super Bowl. He said a lot of people come into town just to bet and watch the game. That helps the economy around here as well.

