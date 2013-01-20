Nevada Men Win First Mountain West Conference Basketball Game - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men Win First Mountain West Conference Basketball Game

Nevada is 10-7, 1-2 Mountain West after winning 68-61 at Fresno State tonight. 

Tonight's victory was the first for the Pack in the MW.

Nevada is now 2-5 in road games.

The Pack is 6-4 at the Save Mart Center and 50-37 against Fresno State.  It was Nevada's fifth consecutive win over FS.

The win snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Malik Story scored a game-high 24 points, 17 in the second half.  It is the sixth time he led the Pack in scoring and fifth time he posted a game high.

Story made a career-high 11 free throws and attempted a career-high 12.

Story's 1,226 career points ranks 17th in school history.

Deonte Burton scored 22 points and his 1,240 career points is 16th at Nevada.

Burton made 12-of-15 free throws which are both season highs.  The 15 attempted tied his career high.

Story has made 209 career three-pointers which are tied with Terrance Green (1999-03) for second most in school history.  Marcelus Kemp (2004-08) is first with 227.

Jerry Evans, Jr. finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.  It is his third double figure rebound game of the season and second in a row after grabbing 10 against #25 Wyoming a week ago.  Evans just missed a double-double finishing with nine points.

Nevada made a season-high 30 free throws and attempted a season-high 37.

Burton has scored 20 or more points a team-high seven times this season.  Story scored 20 or more points for the sixth time which includes the only 30 point game by a Pack player on the season.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 72-46 at Nevada. 

Burton and Story have started all 84 games of their career.

Nevada held FS to 37 percent shooting.  It is the seventh time the Pack held an opponent under 40 percent shooting in a game.

Nevada hosts #15/#14 San Diego State on Wednesday.  The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

 

