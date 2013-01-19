Fresno State Defeats Nevada

The University of Nevada women's basketball team fell 74-56 to Fresno State Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-10, 1-2 MW) on the season while Fresno State improves to (11-6, 3-1 MW).

"I was very proud of the way we competed against Fresno State," head coach Jane Albright said. "Chanelle was a great leader for us today and played well after missing our last game. Mimi gave us a huge lift off of the bench and played some of her best minutes this season. We will get back to work this week at practice and get ready for two tough games on the road at San Diego State and Boise State."

Fresno State got out to a 10-4 lead to begin the game. Sophomore Mimi Mungedi sparked a Nevada 6-0 run with some strong interior play, as the team trailed 20-14 with 8:02 on the clock. Sophomore Aja Johnson got Nevada within three points of Fresno State with a layup at the 4:26 mark to bring the score to 25-22. The Wolf Pack trailed 34-25 at halftime.

Nevada tightened up defensively out of the break to cut Fresno State's 13 point lead down to four at 46-42. The Bulldogs responded with a 17-6 run to lead the Wolf Pack 63-48 with seven minutes to go in the game. Fresno State maintained control of the game to win it 74-56.

Chanelle Brennan led all scorers with 22 points. Mimi Mungedi finished the game with eight points off the bench, shooting 4-4 from the field. Fresno State guard Ki-Ki Moore led Fresno State with 16 points.

Nevada will travel to San Diego, Calif. next week for a game against San Diego State Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.