5 Spice Chicken Lo Mein
Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
Ingredients
Serves 6
1 1/3 cup servings
8 ounces soba noodles
1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
2 teaspoons five-spice powder
1 (3/4-pound) chicken breast or thighs trimmed and cut into thin strips
1 lime squeezed
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup red bell pepper
1/2 cup english cucumber
Preparation
Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain. Place in a large bowl. Snip noodles with kitchen scissors.
Combine ginger, five-spice powder, and pork in a medium bowl; add 1/4 teaspoon salt, tossing to coat.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; sauté 2 minutes or until browned. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, water, and hoisin sauce; cook 2 minutes or until pork is done. Add pork mixture and green onions, bell pepper and cucumber to noodles; toss well to combine.
