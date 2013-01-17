5 Spice Chicken Lo Mein



Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

Ingredients



Serves 6

1 1/3 cup servings



8 ounces soba noodles

1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger

2 teaspoons five-spice powder

1 (3/4-pound) chicken breast or thighs trimmed and cut into thin strips

1 lime squeezed

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup red bell pepper

1/2 cup english cucumber



Preparation



Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain. Place in a large bowl. Snip noodles with kitchen scissors.





Combine ginger, five-spice powder, and pork in a medium bowl; add 1/4 teaspoon salt, tossing to coat.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; sauté 2 minutes or until browned. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, water, and hoisin sauce; cook 2 minutes or until pork is done. Add pork mixture and green onions, bell pepper and cucumber to noodles; toss well to combine.

