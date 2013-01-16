Money Watch Q & A: Earned Income Tax Credit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Earned Income Tax Credit

Posted:

Have you heard of the Earned Income Tax Credit? If not, you might want to look into if before filing your tax returns. Our Money Watch Q & A guest tonight is the President and CEO of United Way of Northern Nevada, which promotes financial stability and independence. Karen Barsell will be answering your questions about qualifying for the EITC during our 5 o'clock newscast tonight at (775) 858-2222.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal income tax credit available to working individuals and families. Eligibility for the EITC is based on income level, marital status, and number of dependent children. If you are a taxpayer who lives in a rural area, if you are self-employed, have children with disabilities or if you are a grandparent raising grandkids you may qualify.

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra plays a key role in promoting EITC in northern Nevada. The money returned to eligible taxpayers through EITC is critical in helping them meet basic needs and achieve a level of financial stability which in turn benefits the local community.

UWNNS participates in a regional coalition (made up of several public and private organizations) called Earn It Keep It Save It Northern Nevada.  Nationally, United Way's capacity for partnership-building is particularly well-suited to EITC outreach and free tax preparation efforts.

For more information, you can call 211. 

Karen can also be reached at (775) 333-8264. Or log onto the following website:

http://uwnns.org/main.asp?pID=374

Written by Kristen Remington

