Nevada Women's Basketball Falls To Wyoming On The Road

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team fell to Wyoming 92-41 in the team's first Mountain West road game Saturday afternoon at the Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (6-9, 1-1 MW) on the season while Wyoming improves to (12-3, 1-1 MW).

Wyoming raced out to a 14-0 lead over Nevada, fueled by eight points from Cowgirls guard Kaitlyn Mileto. Nevada sophomore Emily Burns ended a six minute Wolf Pack scoring drought with a layup at the 14:39 mark. Wyoming reached its largest lead of the half at 31 with a made jump shot by Marquelle Dent. A basket by Burns got Nevada into double digits at 40-11 with 5:29 on the clock. Wyoming shot 50 percent from the field in the first half to 21.6 percent for Nevada. The Cowgirls led the Wolf Pack 48-18 at halftime.

The Cowgirls extended its lead to 48 halfway through the second period at 79-31. Nevada forward Amber Smith had a nice second half after receiving the start in place of senior Chanelle Brennan who missed the game due to illness. Smith scored a career high 12 points to lead Nevada, eclipsing her previous career high of nine that was set during the 2010-11 season. Wyoming ended the game shooting 52.2 percent from the field on its way to a 92-41 win.

The Wolf Pack will return home to face Fresno State Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

1/12