Polian Officially Introduced as Nevada's New Football Coach

The Board of Regents has approved the contract for new University of Nevada head football coach Brian Polian.

The announcement was made Friday morning during a special meeting in Las Vegas and on Twitter at @NSHE (Nevada System of Higher Education). Regents voted 9-3 in favor of the deal.

Polian later tweeted, "Hello Reno and the University of Nevada - feet are finally on the ground! Cannot wait to get started. Go Pack!" (@BrianPolian)

On Thursday, the former Texas A&M special teams coordinator and tight ends coach met with his assistants in Reno – a majority of the same ones Coach Chris Ault still had under contract.

Ault announced his retirement late last month after 28 years as coach. His best season was in 2010 when he led his team to a 13-1 record and a win against Boston College in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Polian's annual pay will total $535,000 the first two years and $585,000 the final three years of the contract for a total minimum of $2.825 million. That includes $50,000 a year for television, radio and personal appearance plus $10,000 for hosting events.

Additional incentives range from $100,000 for a conference title and trip to a BCS bowl, $15,000 for any bowl appearance and $5,000 for each NCAA Academic All-American.

Polian previously also worked at Buffalo, Central Florida, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Later during his official press conference, he thanked the many influences in his life including tearing up when mentioning his young son, mother and father. He also said he knows he can't replace Ault, nor does he want to.

The link to the official press conference: http://www.nevadawolfpack.com/allaccess/?media=361341