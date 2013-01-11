Shrimp wontons and cabbage slaw with honey vinaigrette
Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
©2012 Steve Schroeder
Ingredients
6 oz cooked shrimp (tail off, cooked, devaned)
1- 8 ounce package cream cheese - softened
1 1/2 tablespoons scallions (green onion) diced
1 small jalapeno, deseeded and diced
1 lime squeezed
1 pkg wonton wrappers
Instructions
Leave cream cheese on the counter for a few hours, easier to mix when at room temperature. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture into wonton, and fold wonton.
Pre heat oven to 350. Place wontons on baking pan or cookie sheet. Fold wonton by brushing a little water over all of the edges of the wonton skin. Fold wonton diagonally unto a triangle. Be sure to seal all of the edges completely, this will keep the filling from running out of the wonton when being baked. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.
Cabbage Salad:
1 head green cabbage (cleaned and cored)
½ head red cabbage (cleaned and cored)
1tbsp black or white toasted sesame seeds
1 bunch (about 8) scallions, finely sliced including some green stems
3/4 cup sliced almonds
Honey Vinaigrette Dressing:
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup sparkling apple cider
½ cup tablespoons honey
To make salad: In a large mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together well. Refrigerate until ready to dress and serve.
To make dressing: Whisk together all ingredients until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, whisk well and pour over salad; toss to coat.
