Shrimp wontons and cabbage slaw with honey vinaigrette - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shrimp wontons and cabbage slaw with honey vinaigrette

Shrimp wontons and cabbage slaw with honey vinaigrette

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
©2012 Steve Schroeder

Ingredients

6 oz cooked shrimp (tail off, cooked, devaned)
1- 8 ounce package cream cheese - softened
1 1/2 tablespoons scallions (green onion) diced
1 small jalapeno, deseeded and diced
1 lime squeezed
1 pkg wonton wrappers
Instructions
Leave cream cheese on the counter for a few hours, easier to mix when at room temperature. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture into wonton, and fold wonton.

Pre heat oven to 350. Place wontons on baking pan or cookie sheet. Fold wonton by brushing a little water over all of the edges of the wonton skin.  Fold wonton diagonally unto a triangle.  Be sure to seal all of the edges completely, this will keep the filling from running out of the wonton when being baked.  Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.

 Cabbage Salad:

1 head green cabbage (cleaned and cored)
½ head red cabbage (cleaned and cored)
1tbsp black or white toasted sesame seeds
1 bunch (about 8) scallions, finely sliced including some green stems
3/4 cup sliced almonds

Honey Vinaigrette Dressing:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup sparkling apple cider
½ cup tablespoons honey
To make salad: In a large mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together well. Refrigerate until ready to dress and serve.
To make dressing: Whisk together all ingredients until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, whisk well and pour over salad; toss to coat.

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Delicious by DaVita SegmentsDelicious by DaVita SegmentsMore>>

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced

    More >>

  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    More >>

  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    More >>
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.