Shrimp wontons and cabbage slaw with honey vinaigrette



Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

©2012 Steve Schroeder



Ingredients



6 oz cooked shrimp (tail off, cooked, devaned)

1- 8 ounce package cream cheese - softened

1 1/2 tablespoons scallions (green onion) diced

1 small jalapeno, deseeded and diced

1 lime squeezed

1 pkg wonton wrappers

Instructions

Leave cream cheese on the counter for a few hours, easier to mix when at room temperature. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon approximately 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture into wonton, and fold wonton.



Pre heat oven to 350. Place wontons on baking pan or cookie sheet. Fold wonton by brushing a little water over all of the edges of the wonton skin. Fold wonton diagonally unto a triangle. Be sure to seal all of the edges completely, this will keep the filling from running out of the wonton when being baked. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.



Cabbage Salad:



1 head green cabbage (cleaned and cored)

½ head red cabbage (cleaned and cored)

1tbsp black or white toasted sesame seeds

1 bunch (about 8) scallions, finely sliced including some green stems

3/4 cup sliced almonds



Honey Vinaigrette Dressing:



1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup sparkling apple cider

½ cup tablespoons honey

To make salad: In a large mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together well. Refrigerate until ready to dress and serve.

To make dressing: Whisk together all ingredients until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, whisk well and pour over salad; toss to coat.



Disclaimer

Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.