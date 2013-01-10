Wolf Pack's New Football Coach In Reno Today

It's not an "official" deal until Friday when the Board of Regents are expected to approve Brian Polian's contract as Nevada's new head coach.

But that's really considered a formality at this point - and Polian was up at the university today.

The former Texas A&M special teams coordinator and tight ends coach met with his assistants, yes, the majority of the same ones Coach Chris Ault had are still under contract.

As I said, Polian's not "officially" the Wolf Pack's new head football coach until Friday when the Board of Regents are expected to approve his new 5-year deal, worth a base of $475,000 per season.

But today was our first chance to find out if he's an offensive guys or a defensive guy - he's coach on both sides of the ball and was linebacker in college.

After 5-seasons in South Bend, Polian spent a couple at Stanford before heading to Texas A&M.

The 38-year old's father was a long time NFL executive.

In 16 seasons, Polian had stops at Buffalo and Central Florida before getting hired at Notre Dame and really began to make his mark as a super recruiter.

Written by Garrett Dearborn