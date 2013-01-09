Air Force beats Nevada Men's Basketball, 78-65 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Air Force beats Nevada Men's Basketball, 78-65

Posted: Updated:

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) -- Mike Fitzgerald scored a career-high 30 points, making four of Air Force's 10 3-pointers, and the Falcons defeated Nevada 78-65 Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both schools.

Fitzgerald, whose previous career best was 19 points, scored 23 in the second half on Wednesday, when Air Force (9-4) opened up a 20-point lead after trailing by three at halftime. Fitzgerald was 9 of 10 from the field, made all eight of his free-throw tries and led AFA with eight rebounds.

Todd Fletcher, who matched Fitzgerald with four 3-pointers, finished with 18 points and Taylor Broekhuis had 10 points and five assists.

Deonte Burton led the Wolf Pack (9-6) with 21 points. Devonte Elliott added 12 points for Nevada.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.