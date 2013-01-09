Money Watch Q & A: Lawyer in the Library

If you have a legal question, but you do not have the money to hire an attorney, there is a weekly service available to you. The Washoe District Court system hosts the Lawyer in the Library Program, which allows you to sit down for a brief consultation with a lawyer – for free.

If your questions are not answered in the allotted time, they can also refer you to other agencies that offer help at low costs. Some lawyers offer discounted help as well, like our Money Watch Q & A expert, Marilyn York with Attorney Marilyn D. York Inc. Marilyn is a Family Law expert and she specializes in Men's and Father's Rights.

If you have questions for Marilyn, call our Money Watch Q & A line at 858-2222 until 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

You can also reach Marilyn during regular business hours:

Law Office of Marilyn D. York

548 California Ave

Reno NV 89509

Ph. (775) 324-7979

Fax. (775) 324-7991

email: Chantel@MarilynYork.net

Also, if you questions about the Lawyer in the Library Program, the details are posted below:

Family Law - Tuesday Evenings (5-7pm)

General Law - Wednesday Evenings (5-7pm)

Participants speak individually with a volunteer attorney for free.

-Those present at 4:30pm draw a number to determine their place in line by lottery

-After the lottery it is first come first served.

-Sign up begins after the lottery.

-The program is limited to 10 places each evening.

-You must sign up in person and fill out a form after the lottery

-This program is not intended to provide extensive legal advice.

-Library staff will assist with legal information requests; please ask for assistance.

-Come prepared with questions written down; time is limited.

-If language assistance is needed please bring an interpreter.

Washoe County Law Library

75 Court St. – Historic Courthouse

(775)328-3250

Written by Kristen Remington