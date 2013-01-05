Nevada Tripped Up Late, Falls to CSU Bakersfield 83-80

RENO, Nev. –The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out its non-conference slate with an 83-80 loss to CSU Bakersfield Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center.

With the loss, Nevada falls to (5-8, 0-0 MW) on the season while CSU Bakersfield improves to (3-15, 0-0 Independent).

Nevada senior Chanelle Brennan began the game aggressively, scoring six consecutive points for the Wolf Pack to lead CSUB 6-2. A basket in the paint by sophomore Mimi Mungedi gave Nevada a 21-12 lead at the 10:46 mark. A steal and layup by Roadrunners guard Tyonna Outland cut Nevada's lead to 30-27 with four minutes remaining in the half. Brennan led Nevada to a 41-37 advantage at the break, with 12 first half points.

The Wolf Pack extended its lead to nine out of the intermission with several steals to start the half. CSU Bakersfield got within one point of Nevada on a made three-pointer by Amber Williams near the midway point. A block by Chanelle Brennan on a CSUB three-point attempt led to a fast break layup by Brennan to push Nevada's lead into double digits at 76-66. The Roadrunners fought back, going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 76-76 with 1:57 to go. Each team made baskets at both ends to tie the game at 78-78. CSUB took its first lead of the game on a layup by Williams with 18 seconds left to play. The Roadrunners increased its lead to 83-80 from the free throw line, giving Nevada one last possession with seconds left on the clock. Wideman's shot from beyond the arch to tie the game bounced off the rim to give CSUB the win.

Brennan led Nevada with 19 points. Arielle Wideman just missed her first career double-double, finishing the game with 17 points and nine assists. Wideman's point tally is a career high for the junior, eclipsing her previous high of 16 points that was set in the game against Cal State Fullerton earlier this season. Junior Danika Sharp added 16 points and four steals. CSUB's Amber Williams led five double-digit Roadrunners scorers with 23 points.

The Wolf Pack will remain home to open up Mountain West Play Wednesday against Air Force at Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

1/5