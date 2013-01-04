Egg Loaded Baked Potatoes
Recipe by Steve Schroeder
What you need
9 baked potatoes
Instructions
Preparation tip: Soak potatoes in warm water for 4 hours to leach out potassium and starch
Wash potatoes, place on baking pan and bake at 450 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Remove from oven, set aside to cool.
Slice a layer off the top of each potato. Use a spoon to gently scoop out insides, leaving a thin layer of potato against the skin and avoiding puncturing the bottom. Reserve scooped potato and place in a bowl for another use (mashed potatoes, potato soup)
Brush inside of each potato with melted butter. Add fillings as desired (see below) Fill each potato about 3/4 full.
Once filled, place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until eggs are cooked.
Filling #1
3 eggs
1 cup Shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyere, fontina, pepperjack, or other of your choice)
4-8 oz turkey sausage
2 tbsp green onion
Preparation
Cook turkey sausage in a pan. Add cheese, sausage, crack egg into potato, top with green onion. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Egg whites should be set and yolks soft.
Filling #2
½ cup Artichoke hearts
1/3 cup Kalamata olives (halved and pitted)
Egg beater
Preparation
Add artichoke hearts and kalamata olives. Pour in egg beater until toppings are covered. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Eggs should be set when done.
Filling #3
½ cup Cheese (Mozzarella or Provolone)
1/3 cup Sundried tomatoes
2 tbsp Fresh basil
Egg beater
Preparation
Add cheese, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil. Pour in egg beater until toppings are covered. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Eggs should be set when done.
Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.