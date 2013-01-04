Egg Loaded Baked Potatoes

Recipe by Steve Schroeder



What you need

9 baked potatoes



Instructions

Preparation tip: Soak potatoes in warm water for 4 hours to leach out potassium and starch

Wash potatoes, place on baking pan and bake at 450 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Remove from oven, set aside to cool.



Slice a layer off the top of each potato. Use a spoon to gently scoop out insides, leaving a thin layer of potato against the skin and avoiding puncturing the bottom. Reserve scooped potato and place in a bowl for another use (mashed potatoes, potato soup)

Brush inside of each potato with melted butter. Add fillings as desired (see below) Fill each potato about 3/4 full.

Once filled, place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until eggs are cooked.



Filling #1

3 eggs

1 cup Shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyere, fontina, pepperjack, or other of your choice)

4-8 oz turkey sausage

2 tbsp green onion



Preparation

Cook turkey sausage in a pan. Add cheese, sausage, crack egg into potato, top with green onion. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Egg whites should be set and yolks soft.



Filling #2

½ cup Artichoke hearts

1/3 cup Kalamata olives (halved and pitted)

Egg beater



Preparation

Add artichoke hearts and kalamata olives. Pour in egg beater until toppings are covered. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Eggs should be set when done.



Filling #3

½ cup Cheese (Mozzarella or Provolone)

1/3 cup Sundried tomatoes

2 tbsp Fresh basil

Egg beater



Preparation

Add cheese, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil. Pour in egg beater until toppings are covered. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Eggs should be set when done.



