Oregon Beats Nevada Men's Basketball, 56-43 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Oregon Beats Nevada Men's Basketball, 56-43

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Carlos Emory and Tony Woods had 13 points each for Oregon, which will take a perfect home record into the new year following a 56-43 win against Nevada on Monday night.

Dominic Artis scored 10 for Oregon (11-2), which has won all 10 games at Matthew Knight Arena this season.

Emory, who started the second half in place of injured forward Arsalan Kazemi, scored nine of his 13 points after halftime. His 3-pointer with 9:26 to play snapped an 8-0 run by the Wolf Pack which had cut the Ducks' double-digit lead to 39-33. Emory's shot sparked a 14-4 run which put Oregon up 53-37 with 6:05 to play.

Despite missing his first nine shots from the field, Deonte Burton scored 12 to lead Nevada (9-6), which had won five straight.

Kazemi left the game with 2:01 left in the first half after a collision under the Nevada basket.

