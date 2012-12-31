Nevada Women's Basketball Loses To Wake Forest, 77-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –The University of Nevada women's basketball team ended its three-game road trip with a 77-54 loss to Wake Forest Monday afternoon at Joel Coliseum.

With the loss, Nevada falls to (5-7, 0-0 MW) on the season while Wake Forest improves to (7-6, 0-1 ACC).

Strong perimeter shooting by Nevada got the team out to a 12-7 lead over Wake Forest. The Wolf Pack knocked down its first three attempts from the three point line. Sophomore Emily Burns connected on two, while junior Danika Sharp hit one. Demon Deacons guard Lakevia Boykin gave her team a 20-19 lead with a made basket at the 12:19 mark. Wake Forest pushed its lead to 10 with 6:32 to go in the half, before taking a 35-27 advantage over Nevada at halftime. Sophomore Mimi Mungedi gave the Wolf Pack a lift off the bench, scoring six points in the first half. Burns also finished the half with six points.

Nevada senior Chanelle Brennan began the second half with a made jump shot. Three consecutive made free throws by junior Danika Sharp got the Wolf Pack within 10 of the Deacons at 47-37. Turnovers plagued Nevada in the game, as the team recorded a season high 33. Wake Forest scored 36 points off of the Pack's turnovers. The Deacons built a 27 point lead with four minutes remaining in the game and shot 45 percent from the field on its way to a 77-54 win.

Nevada was impressive on the glass in the loss, outrebounding Wake Forest 49-46. Chanelle Brennan led the Wolf Pack with 10 points. Freshman Nyasha LeSure finished with nine rebounds. Wake Forest guard Chelsea Douglas led all scorers with 22 points.

The Wolf Pack will return home for its final non-conference game on Jan. 5 with a match up against CSU Bakersfield. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

