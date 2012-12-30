Stefphon Jefferson to Declare for NFL Draft

Stefphon Jefferson will enter the NFL Draft.

Jefferson spoke with our CBS Affiliate in Fresno this afternoon and confirmed he will contact the League office tomorrow. He said his decision was based on his success this season and not on Chris Ault's suprising retirement.

Here is Jefferson's statement released by his agency Kelli Masters Management.

"I have decided to take my career to the next level and forgo my senior year to enter the NFL Draft. I do want to thank Nevada and all the staff and coaches for everything. I could not have done it without the opportunities Nevada provided to me to be successful. I will always bleed silver and blue. I know that God has plans greater than football. But for the most part, thank you."

Jefferson was just a Junior so he will be foregoing his Senior season.