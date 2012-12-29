Nevada Fans React to Chris Ault's Retirement - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chris Ault's decision to step down from head coach of the Nevada football team certainly has the college football community buzzing.

For Nevada football fans, it means the end of an era.

"I don't think anyone saw it coming, to tell you the truth," says Zach Ulleseit. "I didn't because Coach Ault made Nevada."

The news of Ault's retirement came as a big surprise to many diehard Nevada football fans.

"Chris Ault was actually a standard of what happens around here," says Rod Erickson. "What people look forward to and having stability, and he was stability here in this town."

Nevada fans say Ault turned the football program around, while building a fan base over the years, but some say a shift in leadership isn't always the worst thing.

"He's been around for quite awhile, and it's maybe time for a little bit of change," says Joe Chaney. 

Fans say they are hoping Ault's successor will bring the same kind of leadership and commitment to the university and community.

"Someone who really believes in the school like he did," says Crystal Gonzales. "Who will take a small town team to something great."

Pack fans say replacing Ault won't be easy.

"I think it's going to be a big set of shoes to fill," says Richard Jay.

Written by Adam Rasmussen

