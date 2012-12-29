Story Scores 35 To Lead Nevada Over Yale 85-75

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Malik Story scored 35 points to lead Nevada to an 85-75 win over Yale on Friday night.

Story was 12 of 21 from the field.

Jordan Burris scored 12 points and led with seven rebounds, extending the Nevada's (9-4) winning streak to five games.

At halftime, the score was tied at 36. Nevada shot 57 percent from the field, while Yale shot 38.6 percent. Yale won the rebounding battle 38-29 but made 13 turnovers, and Nevada had 19 points off those turnovers. Nevada only had eight turnovers.

At 10:09 in the second half, the game was tied at 56. Marqueze Coleman made a layup, giving Nevada the lead, and the Wolf Pack stayed in front.

Austin Morgan led Yale with 20 points, and Michael Grace had 17. Justin Sears had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-8).