Wolf Pack Football Coach Chris Ault to Retire

University of Nevada football coach Chris Ault is retiring. He made the announcement Friday during a press conference.

The 66-year-old coach will step down after 28 seasons as a head coach with a career record of 233-109-1 and has led the Pack to five consecutive winning seasons, including a 7-6 mark this year. Nevada lost four games by six points or less in 2012, including a 49-48 game against Arizona in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15.

In 2010, Nevada went 13-1 and finished No. 11 in the nation. That was his sixth season with at least 10 wins. Under Ault, the Pack had one losing season in conference play since 1982.

Even more impressively, is the legacy Ault leaves behind in football. Ault, a former QB at Nevada in the mid-60s, is best known as the creator of the unique Pistol offense that has spread all over college football in recent years and this fall has even made a huge impact in the NFL. Despite the fact that more and more teams are utilizing the Pistol, opponents still have had fits trying to slow down the Nevada offense. In the past four seasons, the Pack has ranked in the top 10 national in total offense each year.

In addition, the current overtime format in college football was introduced by Ault via the Big Sky Conference in 1980 (although the original rule gave each team the ball at the 15-yard line instead of the 25-yard line.) Many also credit Ault with devising the middle screen or "jailbreak screen" which he unveiled at Nevada back in 1981.

(CBSsports.com also contributed to this report.)

Nevada Senator Harry Reid issued the following statement on the retirement of his friend, UNR Coach Chris Ault:

"Chris Ault is one of the greatest athletic figures in the history of Nevada. He was a great college athlete, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and invented the now famous ‘Pistol Offense'. But more than these athletic achievements, the Nevada Wolf Pack embodied what it means to be a team. Year after year there may have been more highly recruited players in the NCAA, but Coach Ault created a team and taught his players to work together. This philosophy brought the program great success. Coach Ault is one of the greatest coaches in college football history. I am honored to call him my friend and I cannot fully express in words what he has meant to the University of Nevada and to our state."