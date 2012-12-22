Late Nevada Rally Comes Up Short - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Late Nevada Rally Comes Up Short

Posted: Updated:

 

The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out the 2012 Cancun Caribbean Classic with a 62-49 loss to Miami-Ohio Saturday afternoon. 

 With the loss, Nevada falls to (5-6, 0-0 MW) on the season while Miami-Ohio improves to (7-5, 0-0 MAC).

 Both teams played each other close to start the game, as the score was tied 7-7 in the opening minutes. A jump shot by Nevada guard Chanelle Brennan snapped a 9-0 Miami-Ohio run at the 11:10 mark. The basket also started a 6-0 Wolf Pack run to bring the score to 16-13 in favor of the RedHawks. Nevada trailed 32-20 at the break, led by Brennan's nine first half points.

 Miami-Ohio got out to an 8-2 run to begin the second half. The RedHawks built up a 20 point lead over the Wolf Pack halfway through the period. Nevada showed some fight late, going on an 11-0 run to get within nine points of Miami-Ohio at 56-47.  During the stretch, the Wolf Pack came up with defensive stops and quality possessions on the offensive end to make things interesting. A layup by RedHawks forward Kirsten Olowinski with 1:32 on the clock ended a seven minute scoring drought for Miami-Ohio. The RedHawks resumed control of the game to win it 62-49.

 Senior Chanelle Brennan led Nevada with 21 points. RedHawks guard Courtney Osborn led all scorers with 30 points.

 Nevada will conclude its three-game road trip with a stop at Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.