Late Nevada Rally Comes Up Short

The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out the 2012 Cancun Caribbean Classic with a 62-49 loss to Miami-Ohio Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, Nevada falls to (5-6, 0-0 MW) on the season while Miami-Ohio improves to (7-5, 0-0 MAC).

Both teams played each other close to start the game, as the score was tied 7-7 in the opening minutes. A jump shot by Nevada guard Chanelle Brennan snapped a 9-0 Miami-Ohio run at the 11:10 mark. The basket also started a 6-0 Wolf Pack run to bring the score to 16-13 in favor of the RedHawks. Nevada trailed 32-20 at the break, led by Brennan's nine first half points.

Miami-Ohio got out to an 8-2 run to begin the second half. The RedHawks built up a 20 point lead over the Wolf Pack halfway through the period. Nevada showed some fight late, going on an 11-0 run to get within nine points of Miami-Ohio at 56-47. During the stretch, the Wolf Pack came up with defensive stops and quality possessions on the offensive end to make things interesting. A layup by RedHawks forward Kirsten Olowinski with 1:32 on the clock ended a seven minute scoring drought for Miami-Ohio. The RedHawks resumed control of the game to win it 62-49.

Senior Chanelle Brennan led Nevada with 21 points. RedHawks guard Courtney Osborn led all scorers with 30 points.

Nevada will conclude its three-game road trip with a stop at Wake Forest on Dec. 31.