Nevada Falls in Caribbean Classic Opener

The University of Nevada women's basketball team opened the 2012 Cancun Caribbean Classic with a 71-46 loss to USF Friday afternoon at the Aventura Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

With the loss, Nevada falls to (5-5, 0-0 MW) on the season while USF improves to (9-1, 0-0 Big East).

Nevada was slow out of the gate, scoring its first basket on a made three-pointer by junior Arielle Wideman at the15:04 mark. The Wolf Pack found its rhythm offensively and pulled within five points of the Bulls at 20-15 with eight minutes to go in the half. Freshman guard Terilyn Moe gave Nevada a lift off of the bench in the opening half, scoring a basket with 3:26 on the clock to cut the team's deficit to 25-23. USF extended its lead to 36-28 at the break. Moe led the team with nine points at the half.

The Wolf Pack cut the Bulls lead down to five within the first few minutes of the second half. USF's full court pressure rattled Nevada, forcing the team into multiple turnovers. The Bulls maintained the lead to win the game 71-46. Moe was Nevada's lone scorer in double figures, finishing with 15 points.

The Wolf Pack will face the Miami-Ohio RedHawks in day two of the Caribbean Classic tomorrow at 10 a.m.