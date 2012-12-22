Nevada Runs Past Cal State San Marcos 84-74

Nevada improved to 8-4 after defeating Cal State University San Marcos (10-5) tonight. The Wolf Pack is 7-1 at home

Nevada has won a season-high four in a row. The Pack is 3-0 on the current season-high four game homestand with one game remaining.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter won his 70th game leading the Wolf Pack. Carter is 70-43 at Nevada. The 70 wins are ninth most in school history.

The 84 points tonight tied Nevada's season-high offensive output. The Pack first scored 84 points against UC Davis on Nov. 28 at home.

Jerry Evans, Jr. led the Pack with a season-high 18 points which is one off his career-high of 19 set last season against San Jose State. It also marked the first time Deonte Burton or Malik Story did not lead the team in scoring.

Devonte Elliott (13 pts) and Marqueze Coleman (11 pts) tied their career highs.

Freshman Cole Huff scored in double figures for the third time this season. The 10 points is one off his career-high.

For the first time this season five Nevada players scored in double figures; Evans (18), Story (14), Elliott (13), Coleman (11) and Huff (10).

Nevada outrebounded CSUSM by a season-high 18. It is the third game in a row the Pack outrebounded an opponent by double figures.

Story made two of his seven 3-point attempts tonight. The two three pointers made gives him 199 for his career and he has now attempted 502.

Nevada did not trail in the game.

Deonte Burton's four points tied his season low which first occurred against Cal Poly on Dec. 11.

For the eighth time this season the Pack bench outscored its opponent, 50-34. The 50 points off the bench is a season high.

Burton and Story have started all 79 games of their Nevada careers.

Nine of the 13 players who saw action scored in the game.

The Pack held a 21-point advantage with 8:15 to play in the game.

Junior forward Kevin Panzer started the game but played just two minutes suffering from illness.

Nevada hosts Yale on Friday at 7 p.m.