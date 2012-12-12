Nevada Second Half Rally Seals 91-81 Win

Four double-digit scorers and a pair of career bests led Nevada to a come from behind 91-81 win over Cal State Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center.

With the win, Nevada improves to (5-4, 0-0 MW) on the season while Cal State Los Angeles drops to (5-3, 2-2 CCAA). The 91 points is a season high for the team.

Cal State Los Angeles jumped out to an early 7-3 lead to begin the game. A basket by Nevada forward Amber Smith tied the game 15-15 at the 11:30 mark. The Golden Eagles extended its lead to 15, shooting an impressive 60 percent from the field in the opening half. The Wolf Pack trailed 48-34 at halftime.

Nevada picked up its defensive intensity out of the break. The team went on a13-2 run to pull within three at 50-47. The Wolf Pack scored 32 points off of turnovers in the game. A three pointer by junior Danika Sharp gave Nevada its first lead of the game of 54-52 at the 14:10 mark. Sharp had the hot hand for the Pack, hitting five shots from downtown in the second half. Senior Chanelle Brennan and freshman Nyasha LeSure carved up the Eagles interior defense with multiple points in the paint to seal a 91-81 win.

Danika Sharp led Nevada with a career high 28 points. Brennan added 16 points and three steals. Junior Arielle Wideman pitched in 15 points and four steals, while LeSure recorded a career high 13 points and eight rebounds. Golden Eagles guard Tessondra Williams led all scorers with 29 points.

Nevada will travel to Cancun, Mexico next week to participate in the Cancun Caribbean Challenge. The Wolf Pack will face USF on Friday Dec. 21 and Miami (OH) on Saturday Dec. 22.