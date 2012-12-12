Nevada Makes it Two Straight with 69-56 Win over Cal Poly

Nevada improved to 6-4 after defeating Cal Poly (3-4) 69-56 tonight.

Nevada has won its last two games and improved to 5-1 at home.

Nevada's fourth-year head coach David Carter is now 68-43 at Nevada. The 68 wins are ninth most in school history.

Junior guard Jerry Evans, Jr. had a career-high 14 rebounds and was two points shy of a double-double finishing with eight. It is the first double figure rebounding game for a Wolf Pack player this season.

Malik Story scored a game-high 19 points, making seven-of-12 shots from the field. Story made all five of his three-point attempts in the first half and finished the night five-of-seven from behind the arc.

Story led the Pack in scoring for the fourth time this season and posted a game-high for the third time this year. He has scored in double figures in the last seven games.

Cal Poly's 56 points was the low by a Pack opponent this season.

Nevada outrebounded the Mustangs by a season-high 16, 47-31.

Deonte Burton was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season. He finished the night with four points, his lowest scoring game since the CSU Bakersfield game last season when he also had four. In the Portland game last year he finished with two points.

Burton had his streak of eight consecutive double figure scoring games snapped.

Jordan Burris finished with 13 points and scored in double figures for the third time in the last five games.

After tonight's game Story moved into 18th place on Nevada's career scoring list with 1,127 points. Burton is 17th with 1,138.

Burton and Story have started all 77 games of their Nevada careers.

Nevada's bench outscored the Mustangs 21-19. It was the sixth time the Pack's bench outscored an opponent.

Nevada hosts San Francisco (5-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

