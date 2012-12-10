Referee Mills Lane Named to Int'l Boxing Hall of Fame

Judge Mills Lane has had a lot of honors bestowed on him, from Mills Lane Day, to even getting a courthouse building named after him.

But Monday, the University of Nevada grad received the news he's going into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The former TV star and big fight referee has had some health issues since suffering a stroke 10-years ago and most recently a broken hip.

The 75-year-old retired in 1998 after more than 100 bouts.

Induction ceremonies will be held June 9 at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y.

For more information, you can go to http://www.ibhof.com/index.html