Wolf Pack Knocks Off Ducks On The Road

A career high 24 points from senior guard Chanelle Brennan helped the University of Nevada women's basketball team snap a three-game losing streak, as the team defeated Oregon 77-73 Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

With the win, Nevada improves to (4-4, 0-0 MW) on the season while Oregon drops to (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

The Wolf Pack battled the Ducks to a score of 22-18 midway through the first half, as Oregon led from the start. Nevada went on an 8-0 run, started by a jumper from sophomore Emily Burns to give the Pack its first lead of the game at 35-32. Nevada held a 40-39 lead at halftime on the strong play of junior Danika Sharp who scored 12 points in the opening half.

A three pointer by senior Chanelle Brennan gave Nevada its biggest lead of six at the 15:32 mark. Oregon reclaimed the lead on a layup by Jordan Loera and extended it to six. The game was back and forth down to the final minutes and featured a total of 17 lead changes. The Pack went ahead 75-72 with three minutes left and had several key stops down the stretch to win the game 77-73.

Junior Danika Sharp had 16 points and a career high nine steals. Arielle Wideman added 12 points and five steals. Oregon forward Jillian Alleyne recorded a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds. The team's 23 steals was six short of the program record set in 2007 against Southern.

Nevada returns home next week to face Cal State Los Angeles Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at Lawlor Events Center. The game will be played in conjunction with the team's "When I Grow Up" event.

The team has partnered with the Washoe County School District and St. Mary's to host the event where participants will meet with representatives from the different colleges and entities of the University of Nevada. WCSD students will have from 10-11:15 a.m. to go around to different booths on the concourse level and will then stay to watch the Nevada women's basketball team take on Cal State Los Angeles at 11:30 a.m. The event is free.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release