Burton's 29 points leads Nevada past Washington

Nevada (5-4) defeated Washington (4-4) 76-73 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

 The Wolf Pack's win snapped a two game losing skid.

 The Pack defeated the Huskies by the same exact score last season in Reno, Nev., 76-73 in overtime.  UW leads the series 6-3.  The Pack won two of the three games in the three-game series.

 Washington led just once in the game 61-60 with 5:21 to play but Burton's 3-point play gave Nevada back the lead with 5:08 to go and they did not trail again.

 Deonte Burton finished with a season and team-high 29 points.  Last season he scored a career-high 31 in the Pack's overtime victory over the Huskies.

 Burton has scored in double figures the last eight games.  It was the fifth time he posted a game-high this season, fourth time he scored 20 or more points in a game and sixth time he led the Pack in scoring in a game this year.  Burton had a career-high six steals.

 After tonight's game Burton moved into 17th in career scoring with 1,134 points.  Malik Story's 15 points moved him into 19th with 1,108 career points.

 Story has scored in double figures the last six games and seven times on the season.  Story grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.

 Burton and Story have started all 76 games of their Nevada careers.

 Nevada's bench outscored the Huskies 19-5.  It was the fifth time the Pack's bench outscored an opponent.  Nevada held a 24-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

 Devonte Elliott scored in double figures for the third time this season finishing with 11 points.  Nine of his points came in the second half.  The 11 points was two points off his career high.

 Nevada fourth-year head coach David Carter is now 67-43 at Nevada.  The 67 wins are ninth most in school history.

 Nevada returns home to begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game with Cal Poly at Lawlor Events Center.

 

