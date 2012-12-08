Nevada Falls at Portland

Nevada Release

12/7/2012

The University of Nevada women's basketball team began a two-game road trip with a 70-61 loss to Portland Friday evening at the Chiles Center.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (3-4, 0-0 MW) on the season while Portland improves to (2-7, 0-0 WCC).

Wolf Pack junior Danika Sharp got Nevada out to a 10-7 lead with some strong shooting from beyond the three point line. A jumper by Portland center Erin Boettcher gave the Pilots a lead of 14-13 at the 12:23 mark. Sharp knocked down her fourth three of the half with under a minute left to end a four minute Nevada scoring drought. Wolf Pack senior Chanelle Brennan stole the ball on the following play and converted a fast break layup to cut the Pilots lead down to three. Portland led 31-28 at the half.

The Pilots opened the second half on a 6-0 run, pressuring Nevada into several turnovers. Freshman Nyasha LeSure received the second half start in place of sophomore Mimi Mungedi and had productive minutes for the Pack. LeSure scored the first four points of the half for Nevada, as the team trailed 39-32 three minutes into the period. Portland stretched its lead to 11 before the Pack climbed within three on consecutive made free throws by Sharp. Portland responded with eight unanswered points and never looked back, winning the game 70-61.

Danika Sharp had a game high and career best 25 points. Portland guard Kari Luttinen led her team with 23 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

Nevada will close out its road trip Sunday with a game at Oregon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.